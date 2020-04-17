Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 1.4% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BK stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,764,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.