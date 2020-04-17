Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $266.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s current price.

BDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

NYSE:BDX traded up $9.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.61. 1,649,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,000. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.50 and a 200 day moving average of $254.04.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

