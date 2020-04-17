BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:BCML traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 30,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,779. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.98. BayCom has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BayCom by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in BayCom during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BayCom by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BayCom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCML shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of BayCom from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

