Bayerische Motoren Werke’s (BAMXF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat BMW auf Hold” mit einem Kursziel von 48 Euro belassen. Das am meisten diskutierte Risiko bezuglich der Bilanzen der Autobauer sei nach der Liquiditat deren hauseigene Finanzierungsgesellschaften, schrieb Analyst Philippe Houchois in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie zu europaischen Herstellern. BMW habe gelernt und sich hier mit Blick auf Verschuldungsgrad und das Ausmass des Leasinggeschafts gewandelt und sei inzwischen im Vergleich besonders vorsichtig. Der Verschuldungsgrad habe sich seit der Finanzmarktkrise 2008/09 deutlich verbessert./ck/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2020 / 15:06 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.04.2020 / 19:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAMXF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

OTCMKTS BAMXF traded up $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

