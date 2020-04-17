Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock traded up $9.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.50 and a 200-day moving average of $254.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $2,010,493.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.