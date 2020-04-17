Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Down 13.1%

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s stock price was down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.66, approximately 502,777 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 534,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $327.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Benefitfocus news, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $26,446.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $56,186.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 902,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,083,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 805,543 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.