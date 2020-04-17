Blacer Coin Price Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00325654 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00416838 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014485 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006447 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005553 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 109.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

