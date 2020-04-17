Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Up 72.4% in March

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 973,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the March 15th total of 564,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 627,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, CEO James Keenan acquired 60,489 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $244,375.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,342.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Lies bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $146,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKCC. BidaskClub lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 323,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.33 million, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.29. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. On average, analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

