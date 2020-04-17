Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,394. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,733 shares of company stock worth $114,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $13,728,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

