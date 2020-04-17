Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Up 29.1% in March

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 163,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 238.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 42,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKEP shares. ValuEngine raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,098. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.72. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $91.51 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.96%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

