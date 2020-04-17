B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.23.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

