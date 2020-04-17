BMO Capital Markets Upgrades TELUS (NYSE:TU) to Outperform

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
TU has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.
Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. 950,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58. TELUS has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.74.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 99.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TELUS by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.
