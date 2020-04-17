BMO Capital Markets Upgrades TELUS (NYSE:TU) to Outperform

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

TU has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. 950,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58. TELUS has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 11.92%. TELUS’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 99.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TELUS by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

