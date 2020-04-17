BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BNCC stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. 2,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41. BNCCORP has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Get BNCCORP alerts:

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 14.56%.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.