Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Raised to Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $34.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from $54.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.63.

OTCMKTS BOWFF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. 1,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $815.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.42 million during the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 1.08%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

