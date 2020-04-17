Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Bouygues from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. 361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.10%.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

