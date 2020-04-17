Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Bouygues from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
OTCMKTS:BOUYF traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. 361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Bouygues Company Profile
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.
