Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Down 17.9%

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) traded down 17.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.39, 677,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 444,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $83.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 195,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 742,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 30,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 156.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 409,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 373,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:BHR)
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.