Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Down 17.9%

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) traded down 17.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.39, 677,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 444,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $83.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.06.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 195,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 742,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 30,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 156.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 409,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 373,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

