Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Up 69.5% in March

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the March 15th total of 1,103,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 709,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,350,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1,640.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. 527,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,899. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $160.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

