Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 74.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,226 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.2% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $12,880,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 115,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $59.56. 12,971,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,179,206. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

