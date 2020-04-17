Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Up 53.4% in March

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BWEN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 11,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,934. Broadwind Energy has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,777,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 422,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

