Brokerages Expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,591 shares of company stock worth $27,356,130. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after buying an additional 1,626,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,419,000 after buying an additional 9,143,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,838,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,947,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

