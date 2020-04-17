Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). Tenable reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. ValuEngine raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $595,068.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,866,980.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $974,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,991 shares of company stock worth $1,773,076 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,888,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,158,000 after buying an additional 1,570,435 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Tenable by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,255,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,998,000 after purchasing an additional 523,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after acquiring an additional 681,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after buying an additional 132,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.41. 495,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. Tenable has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.91.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.