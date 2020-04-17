Brokerages Set AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Price Target at $27.10

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAAS. Roth Capital cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of WAAS remained flat at $$27.03 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $864.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AquaVenture has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AquaVenture will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the fourth quarter worth about $19,420,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AquaVenture by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in AquaVenture by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 287,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,118 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

