Brokerages Set Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Target Price at $7.38

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.90. 1,139,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $138.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $397.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 25,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,024 shares in the company, valued at $196,594.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Harris bought 40,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,841.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $198,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 113.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

