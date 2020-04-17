Brokerages Set Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

FII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Shares of Federated Investors stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,414. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Federated Investors has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. Federated Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Investors will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Federated Investors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Federated Investors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.