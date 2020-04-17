Brokerages Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Target Price at $52.33

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Herc by 911.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,485,000 after acquiring an additional 763,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Herc by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 251,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,517. Herc has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $633.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.41 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

