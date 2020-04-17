Brokerages Set The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Target Price at $55.95

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,570,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,633,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.