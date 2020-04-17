Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Down 10.3%

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.41, 2,022,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,774,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKD. Barclays dropped their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $986.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,181.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,224 shares in the company, valued at $588,439.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,792 shares of company stock worth $291,997 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

