Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 1,820,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 352,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $855.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

