Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stock Price Down 15.7%

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) shares fell 15.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.14, 1,426,625 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,053,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $635.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68.
In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861 over the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
