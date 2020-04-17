Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stock Price Down 15.7%

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) shares fell 15.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.14, 1,426,625 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,053,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $635.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861 over the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

