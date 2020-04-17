CAE (NYSE:CAE) Lifted to “Sector Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CAE. Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CAE from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,867. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. CAE has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.60 million. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CAE’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,412,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,323,000 after buying an additional 441,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,784,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,639,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after buying an additional 48,056 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.