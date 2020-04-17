Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.11. 4,351,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,682. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.