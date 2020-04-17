Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $51.11. 4,351,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,682. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. Piper Sandler raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

