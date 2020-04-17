Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Lifted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

