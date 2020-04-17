Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Down 12.3%

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.50, 1,735,017 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 981,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAPR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 761.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 106.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.97% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

