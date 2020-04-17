Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 15.2%

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares traded down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.78 and last traded at $71.34, 5,631,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 3,169,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.08.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 555,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,185,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 516.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 584,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

