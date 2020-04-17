China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Down 53.7% in March

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 621,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,090. China Recycling Energy has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.