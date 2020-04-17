CIBC Boosts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $189.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $176.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.02. The stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 591. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

