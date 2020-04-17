Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $258.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $258.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $12.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.35. 2,675,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,650. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.86. Cigna has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 60.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Cigna by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 105,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Cigna by 21.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

