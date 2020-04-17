Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after buying an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,105,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,240,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.