Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.50. 26,105,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,240,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.