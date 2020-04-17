CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives $44.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CIT Group from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of CIT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,442. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.08.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CIT Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Brosnan purchased 10,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,553.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 2,500 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

