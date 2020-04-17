Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,921 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,567 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 1.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of CFG traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.19. 7,332,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,888.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

