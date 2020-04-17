Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Receives $165.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.62.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,246,000 after buying an additional 34,403 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.49. 1,827,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,038. Clorox has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.