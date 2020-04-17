Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Receives $165.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.62.
CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th.
In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CLX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.49. 1,827,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,038. Clorox has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.19.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
