Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDE. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of CDE traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,217 shares of company stock valued at $156,840 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.