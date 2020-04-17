Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is James Hambro & Partners’ 9th Largest Position

James Hambro & Partners raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 101.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 747,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,686 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 5.0% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $25,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,965,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,153,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

