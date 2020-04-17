Compass Point Begins Coverage on Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Stock analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra downgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

