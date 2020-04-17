Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,557 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 1.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Copart worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Copart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,064,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,839. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

