Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $147.04 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

COUP stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,365. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.74. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $87.63 and a 1-year high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $43,252.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,923 shares of company stock worth $22,501,312. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $4,570,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

