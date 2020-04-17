Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CS. Cfra boosted their price target on Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. 3,698,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,024,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 91.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 128.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 64,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the period. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

