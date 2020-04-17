Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Cree posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 170%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cree.
Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cree by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth $110,518,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cree by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cree by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,402 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
CREE traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,812,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,242. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cree has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.98.
Cree Company Profile
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.
