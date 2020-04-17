Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Cree posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 170%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cree by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth $110,518,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cree by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cree by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,402 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

CREE traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,812,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,242. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cree has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

